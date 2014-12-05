Psy breaks YouTube: Gangnam Style can't be stopped

Even though it was released two years ago, Gangnam Style, a song by Korean pop sensation PSY, is still making headlines. This time, it was Youtube’s view counter that got in the way of the song.

Gangnam Style is the first video ever to be viewed more than a billion times and in May of 2014 it crossed the two billion threshold.

Then, on December 1st, Gangnam Style broke Youtube.

YouTube’s techs and programmers wrote in a Google+ post that they encountered the unimaginable: a video was viewed more times than the counter could match. So, they had to change the counter.

“We never thought a video would be watched in numbers greater than a 32-bit integer (=2,147,483,647 views), but that was before we met PSY”, it says in the blog post.

"Gangnam Style" has been viewed so many times we had to upgrade to a 64-bit integer (9,223,372,036,854,775,808)!”

“Hover over the counter in PSY's video to see a little math magic and stay tuned for bigger and bigger numbers on YouTube”, YouTube says.

At the moment of writing, Gangnam Style had 2,157,755,597 views.

The second most viewed video on YouTube is Justin Bieber’s song “Baby” but, with 1,117,949,886, he’s still a billion views short compared to PSY.

If you're one of the few people who hasn't seen the Gangnam Style video, check it out here.