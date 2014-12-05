TAG Heuer set to unveil Intel-powered smartwatch at CES 2015

Industry sources indicate that TAG Heuer’s first entry into the wearable tech market will be unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show, set to be held in Vegas in January next year.

Business Insider reports that the smartwatch will be powered by Intel but will maintain a traditional design in keeping with a Withings Activité-style mechanical watch.

TAG Heuer has not confirmed any of the watch’s specifications, but it is likely to have been in development for some time. Back in September, the firm’s head of watch operations Jean-Claude Biver told a Swiss newspaper that a smartwatch was being worked on. It was also implied that the device is more likely to take its design cues from its own digital watch range than previously unveiled wearable gadgets such as the Apple Watch.



The fact that the device is set to be powered by Intel should come as no surprise, as the chip-maker has made its wearable technology ambitions abundantly clear in recent times. The US company will be providing the technology behind an upcoming range of Fossil devices and is collaborating with Opening Ceremony to produce a luxury smart bracelet called MICA.

The only potential stumbling block for the TAG Heuer device is ensuring that its software infrastructure is up to scratch. Users have already noted a number of issues with Android Wear, while some have criticised MICA’s user interface for being too complicated.

If TAG Heuer’s smartwatch is unveiled at CES, it may have to vie for attention with the winners of the 2015 Make it Wearable competition, expected to be announced by Intel CEO Brian Krzanich.

