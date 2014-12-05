Snapchat CEO voted as top dog

Students have voted Evan Spiegel, the founder of the controversial app Snapchat, as the most influential new media figure under the age of 30.

Spiegel co-founded Snapchat in 2011 whilst studying at Stanford University and in August the company was valued at a whopping $10 billion (£6.3 billion).

David Karp, founder of micro-blogging site Tumblr, grabbed second place on Birmingham City University’s “Under 30 New Media Power List,” as voted for by an audience of 15-24 year olds polled at a Gadget Show event hosted by the University last month.

YouTubers Tanya Burr, Zoella and Alfie Deyes - with more than 12 million subscribers combined - and Jamal Edwards, the 23-year-old owner of online music video company SBTV, also made the top 20 of the poll.

Snapchat is used by more than 100 million people each month to send videos and images, with users able to control how long the media can be seen before it disappears.

However, the app has come under scrutiny in the past, such as in October when hackers intercepted messages and posted explicit content online. Snapchat said the problem was solely down to users employing third party versions of their app and that its servers hadn’t been breached.

Since then, Snapchat has introduced several new features, including its own payment service and in-app advertising.

The Under 30 Power List was unveiled ahead of the Rethink Media event in March, presented by The Gadget Show’s Jason Bradbury and featuring speakers including Google Director Frank Golding.

Here's the full top 20:

Evan Spiegel (24) - An American internet entrepreneur who is CEO and co founder of Snapchat. According to Snapchat, in May 2014, the app's users were sending 700 million photos and videos per day, while Snapchat Stories content was being viewed 500 million times per day

David Karp (28) - Founder and CEO of Tumblr, a microblogging platform and social networking website which allows users to post multimedia and other content to a short-form blog.

Jenna Marbles (28) - American entertainer and YouTube personality with over 13 million subscribers. Her ‘How to’ videos have been featured in articles by The New York Times and ABC News.

Jamal Edwards (23) - The owner of SBTV, a broadcasting company that makes music videos featuring rap and pop stars, before putting them on YouTube and attracting millions of hits.

Felix Kjellberg (24) - Better known by his online alias, PewDiePie, Felix is a Swedish video game commentator on YouTube. PewDiePie has 30m YouTube subscribers and had 449m video views in August 2014 alone.

Zoe Sugg (Zoella) (24) - An English fashion and beauty vlogger and internet personality. She is best known by her fans on YouTube as Zoella. Her main YouTube channel has more than 6.1m subscribers, while her MoreZoella channel has 2.3m.

Sean Rad (27) - Founder and CEO of Tinder, a matchmaking mobile app which connects with users' Facebook profiles.As of April 2014, Tinder is rumoured to have more than 10 million active daily users.

Tyler Oakley (25) - An American YouTube personality and advocate for LGBT youth and social issues, including healthcare and education. Tyler has over 3 million Twitter followers.

Freddie Wong (29) - Formed the production company RocketJump and is the creator of mini action movies. Has gained over 1 million subscribers since beginning uploading videos in 2010.

Tanya Burr (25) ­- YouTube sensation best known for her make-up and fashion channel on YouTube, which now has 2.5m subscribers. In 2014, she released her own cosmetics diffusion line under the brand Tanya Burr Cosmetics.

Tom Cassell (21) - Known as TheSyndicateProject, Tom Syndicate is a British gaming commentator and vlogger. Tom’s channel opened in September 2010 and he quickly grew to be one of the biggest gaming channels on YouTube.

Pete Cashmore (29) - CEO and Founder of Mashable, a news and advice blog about social media. Mashable draws 7.8 million unique visitors and has become one of the web's most popular blogs.

Mark Turpin (29) - CEO of Yogscast, a group of YouTube broadcasters who produce gaming-related video content focused on World of Warcraft and Minecraft. YOGSCAST Lewis & Simon became the first channel in the United Kingdom to reach one billion views.

David Burstein (25) - A millennial writer, filmmaker, and storyteller. He is the author of Fast Future: How the Millennial Generation is Shaping Our World.

Ian Andrew Hecox and Anthony Padilla (both 26) - Web-based comedy duo. As of 2014, the Smosh channel has more than 18 million subscribers and 3.6 billion video views. The Smosh team has expanded to include animated content, Spanish language, and gaming content videos.

Xavier Damman (29) - Co-founder of Storify, a social network service that lets the user create stories or timelines using social media such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Alfie Deyes (21) - An English vlogger who runs the YouTube channels PointlessBlog, PointlessBlogTv and AlfieGames. Alfie started his PointlessBlog YouTube channel in 2009. As of August 2014, he had over 2.9 million subscribers and over 136 million views on YouTube.

Marques Brownlee (20) - Better known by his stage name, MKBHD, he is a video producer, host, tech-reviewer and internet personality. Host of technology-based YouTube channel, MKBHD, Marques was described last year by Vic Gundotra, the Senior Vice President, Social, for Google, as "the best technology reviewer on the planet right now".

Lily Pebbles (26) - Lily is a UK beauty and lifestyle blogger & vlogger, and graduate of Birmingham City University. She runs her blog and YouTube channel full-time, attends regular press events, collaborates with brands such as ASOS and won a Johnson & Johnson Journalism Award for Best Independent Beauty Blogger.