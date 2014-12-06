O2 now selling Google’s Nexus 6 super-phablet

O2 is now offering Google’s Nexus 6 phone for sale, for those looking to get their mitts on a contract for the high-end phablet.

Although you don’t have to pick the handset up on a contract, of course. In fact, O2 is selling the midnight blue 32GB Nexus 6 on PAYG for £480, which is cheaper than you’ll pay on the Play Store, where Google is selling the phone for £499.

Google is currently out of stock, mind, and note that O2 stock is also thin on the ground – the network quotes a delivery time of “up to 7 days” for the Nexus 6, with “more stock expected soon”.

If you want to bag the Nexus 6 on a contract, then the “recommended” deal from O2 costs £38 per month with no up-front fee, and gives you unlimited texts and minutes, and 2GB of data allowance.

The cheapest tariff with no up-front fee is £33 per month, which gives you 500 minutes and 500MB of data – so you get a big data boost for the extra fiver. Alternatively, if you want 2GB of data and unlimited minutes on £33 per month, there’s a contract offering just that, but with a £70 up-front fee.

The cheapest tariff sinks to £13 per month, but you’ll be paying the full whack of £480 for the phone with that plan, which offers 500 minutes and 500MB of data.

The Nexus 6 boasts a capacious 5.96in screen with a resolution of 1,440 x 2,560, powered by a 2.7GHz quad-core Snapdragon 805 processor, backed with 3GB of RAM. There’s a 13 megapixel camera with optical image stabilisation on board, and a 3,220 mAh battery.

We've also recently heard from another UK network, Three, to the effect that it won't be stocking Google's super-specced phablet - at least not in the near future, anyway.