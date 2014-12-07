[Video] Why is cloud computing so confusing?

In the second part of our three part video series we grill Johnny Carpenter, UK director of iLand on why the cloud computing space is so confusing. We also explore the history of cloud computing and where cloud computing is going.

Johnny also reveals exactly what cloud vendors need to do to get more business and how to evolve their business models.

In part one we talk about how to navigate a cloud vendors offerings mean for your bottom line and in part three he explains what disaster recovery means and how to find the right solution for your business