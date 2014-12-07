[Video] Navigating the cloud vendor price war

In the first part of a three part series we sat down with Johnny Carpenter, UK director of iLand. In the video Johnny reveals a number of fascinating studies that demonstrate the benefits in the adoption of cloud services.

In the video Johnny focuses primarily on the financial benefits and pitfalls of cloud adoption and addresses how enterprises can avoid embroiling themselves in the current cloud price war.

In part two Johnny explains exactly why cloud computing is so confusing and in part three he explains what disaster recovery means and how to find the right solution for your business.