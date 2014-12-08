Want for an iPod Classic for Christmas? Prepare to spend big

Secondhand versions of Apple’s iPod Classic have been selling for up to four times their original price online, after the firm announced it has ceased manufacturing the product.

The 160GB model, which can store approximately 40,000 songs, has seen its popularity soar in recent weeks, particularly given that the largest iPod still being sold is the 80GB iPod Touch, which has only half the capacity.

Since the Classic was retired in October, more than 3,000 devices have been sold on eBay, while some have fetched prices of up to £670 on Amazon. Apple’s chief executive Tim Cook announced the model would be discontinued as various components are no longer available and it would be too challenging to redesign the product.



According to Stuff magazine’s editor Will Dunn, the iPod Classic is likely to be sorely missed, despite the growth of subscription music services like Spotify.

“There’s still a huge affection for the iPod Classic and it’s not hard to see why – Spotify might offer 20 million songs, but 120GB of music is more than most people need, and your iTunes library doesn’t carry data charges or a subscription fee,” he said. “Also, I think the Classic is a more distraction-free listening experience – I’m more likely to get through a full album on one.”

The iPod is not the only retro gadget to see a surge in popularity recently. A number of websites specialising in pre-smartphone era handsets have emerged, often selling devices at values that dwarf the original retail price.

Djaseen Haddad, who set up the site vintagemobile.fr, told the Guardian that some older Nokia devices were now being bought for more than £800.

“Some people don’t blink at the prices. The high prices are due to the difficulty in finding models which were limited editions in their time.”

Still, consumers should be wary of buying secondhand electronics online, with one Amazon customer describing his recently purchased iPod Classic as “only fit for the bin.”