Facebook vs. Apple in an ultimate tech showdown

Mark Zuckerberg recently decided to take a stand and defend his business model after recently getting criticised by Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Back in September, Tim Cook lashed out at rivals Google and Facebook, criticising their revenue models and arguing how Apple does not sell its users' personal data to advertisers.

In the open letter Cook published to address iCloud privacy and security concerns, he said: “We don’t build a profile based on your email content or web browsing habits to sell to advertisers”.

"When an online service is free, you're not the customer. You're the product. But at Apple, we believe a great customer experience shouldn't come at the expense of your privacy."

Even though Zuckerberg described Cook in October as a "real, courageous and authentic leader" after Cook announced he is "proud to be gay," these words didn’t sit well with him.

"A frustration I have is that a lot of people increasingly seem to equate an advertising business model with somehow being out of alignment with your customers. I think it's the most ridiculous concept”, various media has reported.

"What, you think because you're paying Apple that you're somehow in alignment with them? If you were in alignment with them, then they'd make their products a lot cheaper!"

Zuckberg was also asked about emerging rivals, such as Ello, which use the paid option instead of ads: "Our mission is to connect every person in the world. You don't do that by having a service people pay for," he responded.