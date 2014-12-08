Ex-Apple exec Paul Devine sentenced to a year in prison

A former Apple executive, Paul Devine, has finally been sentenced for wire fraud, conspiracy and money laundering by a court in San Jose.

Digital Spy reports that Devine will serve a year in jail (well, doubtless less for good behaviour) for taking kickbacks from Asian iPhone accessory vendors.

This case dates back to 2011, when Devine was a supply manager for Apple, and he provided suppliers with sensitive company data including sales forecasts, roadmaps and product specs. These details allowed them to negotiate more ably with Cupertino, with Devine receiving said kickbacks in return and engaging in money laundering to conceal the source of that income.

He could have been slapped with a 20 year sentence for these fiscal misdeeds (actually 70 years was mentioned when we first reported this story a few years back, when combined offences were added up), so why he ended up with such a light one year term isn’t clear – although his fine being raised to $4.5 million (£2.9 million) may have something to do with it.

Originally, as part of his plea bargain, Devine had agreed to pay back $2.3 million (£1.5 million) which he would stump up from cash and his property assets.

Devine was employed by Apple from 2005 through to 2010.