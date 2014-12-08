New fitness smart bracelet actually looks nice and makes you laugh

The wearable tech market continues to get more and more competitive as another smart wristband seeks funding through Kickstarter.

The Mira bracelet, which is aimed at women, hopes to provide style and substance while also injecting some additional exercise into your daily routine.

The wrist based gadget can monitor the number of steps taken, distance travelled and calories burned during the day, all of which is compiled by an accompanying iPhone app. The tracker part of the bracelet is also detachable, meaning that it can also be clipped to your bra strap or simply put in your pocket if that proves more convenient than having it on your wrist.



The device is primarily aimed at casual fitness fans, looking to incorporate some extra calorie-burning activities into their everyday life, rather than elite athletes. The iPhone app displays humorous messages to encourage users, such as “sweat is fat crying” and a series of suggestions on how to improve their workout.

While the bracelet may not look quite as stylish as Intel and Opening Ceremony’s luxury MICA bracelet or the Fitbit Flex, it certainly blends in pretty well with everyday jewellery, which can’t be said of all fitness trackers.

The bracelet comes in petite, small and medium sizes, although only small will be available at launch, and the tracker itself comes in midnight purple and brushed gold varieties. The company has promised that the device will be ready to ship by January next year, but this only relates to its Kickstarter orders, with no word yet on a general release.

Those of you who are interested in getting your hands on the Mira smart bracelet can pay an early bird price of $149 (£95), $20 less than the estimated final price, to help the firm reach its $10,000 (£6,375) target.