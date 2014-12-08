Is this really the world's thinnest smartphone?

Phones keep getting thinner and lighter – even though many folks would rather vendors concentrated on the battery department as opposed to svelteness – but another new handset has come to light which is the thinnest the world has seen yet, according to its makers.

The Oppo R5, of which Business Insider posted a load of photos up – you can see one of the phone’s slim profile above – is certainly the first device we’ve seen that comes in under the 5mm mark. Just about, anyway, at 4.9mm, which makes the latest iPhone look chunky (the image above shows the handset on top of an iPhone 6 Plus).

The R5 was actually revealed just over a month ago, with the Chinese-based manufacturer not having announced it for the UK or US yet. However, with reviews from Western tech outlets starting to spill out, it might not be long before the Oppo R5 is coming to the States, and perhaps Britain.

The R5 is priced at $450 (£290) SIM-free, and comes with a 5.2in 1080p display, an octa-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and Adreno 405 graphics.

Sadly though, and rather predictably, at least one of the early reviews we saw complains about poor battery life, which is always likely to be an area of compromise in a handset which is super-thin.

Image Credit: Business Insider/Lisa Eadicicco