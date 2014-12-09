6 easy steps to managing the mobile app experience

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

Typically, mobile app developers accept some things they feel they can’t change — ratings, end-to-end visibility and user experience, however, these can all be avoided.

Gain an understanding of how to monitor your mobile user experience across the globe through a single pane of glass.

Avoid unforgiving app ratings by using proactive analytics and reporting on app crashes.

Understand every mobile end-user experience across the globe, in real-time.

With mobile market share growing year over year, mobile applications are the new website. When it comes to mobile, consumers demand flawless execution. In order to launch a mobile application and skyrocket to your first 50 million users, end-user experience management is essential. But delivering fast, rich, engaging experiences across an increasing variety of mobile devices, networks, and locations is a complex challenge.

In this session we will take a look at real-world strategies that will help you to know your audience, understand real devices and interactions, and uncover the root cause of application issues.

