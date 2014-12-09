802 .11ac - Is It Time, Is it Needed

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

Considerations for timing your move- should you wait?

APs, clients and background infrastructure- things to consider before migrating

Deployed 802.11ac’s reality vs hype, what to really expect in performance

Is it in your future? Yes, 802.11ac is the new default

Millions of new wireless devices are activated every day and the volume of application traffic generated by these devices is slated to overtake total wired traffic this year. To address this we have the latest Wi-Fi standard, 802.11ac, delivering data rates of up to 1.3Gbps today and even higher in the future. Writers, consultants, vendors and even phone manufacturers are preaching its significant advantages in bandwidth and performance, all being true. However just because something is superior doesn’t mean it is required, today. Begging the questions: Is what I have good enough for now? Can I wait for Wave 2 802.11ac technology? There are no cookie cutter answers, much depends on where you are today and where you are headed. IT Directors and CIOs have to make tough decisions balancing the timing of technology refreshes with the opportunity cost and network impact; this presentation will provide the foundation to make those decisions.

