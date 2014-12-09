A Game of Elephants: An Insightful Look at Hadoop Integration in the Oldest Telco in the World

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

A journey from research idea to 50 node multi-tenant production cluster

At this presentation you will hear a light hearted & insightful look at Hadoop integration in the oldest Telco in the world.

You will meet an entertaining cast of characters and learn how to win their support on your big data journey.

List of Episodes:

1. The Elephant, The Guru & The visionary

2. The Keepers of the Data Centre

3. The BI Architect, ferryman across the unfathomable data lake

4. The all seeing Security team and their mysterious Active Directory

5. The Finance Officer (hand of the CEO) who speaks only of benefits

6. The Angry mob and their use cases

....concluding with a teaser for season 2.

