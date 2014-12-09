A Survey of HBase Application Archetypes

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

We will categorise HBase users and use cases

How to alleviate pressure points from different workloads

Insight into HBase future

Today, there are hundreds of production HBase clusters running a multitude of applications and use cases. Many well-known implementations exercise opposite ends of the HBase's capabilities emphasizing either entity-centric schemas or event-based schemas. This talk presents these archetypes and others based on a use-case survey of clusters conducted by Cloudera's development, product, and services teams. By analyzing the data from the nearly 20,000 HBase cluster nodes Cloudera has under management, we'll categorize HBase users and their use cases into a few simple archetypes, describe workload patterns, and quantify the usage of advanced features. We'll also explain what an HBase user can do to alleviate pressure points from these fundamentally different workloads, and use these results will provide insight into what lies in HBase's future.

