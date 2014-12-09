Accelerating Enterprise Big Data Success

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

The data center has gone through several inflection points in the past decades: adoption of Linux, migration from physical infrastructure to virtualization and Cloud, and now large-scale data analytics with Big Data and Hadoop.

Intel technology is enabling faster more responsive data analytics solutions accelerating the use of Big Data within the enterprise. This session will look at some of the work Intel has been undertaking with the open source community and Cloudera to enhance the capabilities of the various data analytics solution stacks and the benfits of deploying Hadoop on the latest generation Intel technology.

