Accelerating the time to big data value with Pentaho data integration and analytics platform

Viewer Takeaways

Understand the importance of analytics on blended big data

How to increase the value of your big data without increasing your headcount

Pentaho integration with Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub and other Hadoop technologies

Big data use cases that businesses are implementing now

Pentaho’s comprehensive data integration and analytics platform allows data driven enterprises to integrate, blend and analyse data.

In this session Pentaho Pre-Sales Manager, Zafar Khan, will discuss the benefits of Pentaho’s modern, scalable integration and analytics platform.

See how the drag-and-drop data integration interface allows easy access to multiple and varied data sources like Cloudera’s Enterprise Data Hub, without coding.

Understand more about Pentaho’s highly interactive visualizations, advanced and predictive analytics as well as self-service and production reporting and dashboards.

Hear about the big data use cases already driving customer success.

