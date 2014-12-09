Addressing cyber risk and the importance of monitoring your network

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

Threat2Alert brochure

Today’s world demands that you have increased visibility of your environment and can respond in the event of a cyber-breach. A Fast and effective response can ensure that the impact to your business is minimised, the damage to brand / reputation reduced and that business is restored efficiently. Our presentation will guide you through the technical and commercial benefits of managed SIEM services, how it can help you to manage your company’s cyber risk and keep your overheads to a minimum.

