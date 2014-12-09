Advanced, or simply just persistent?

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

Latest intelligence on APT

Why traditional defences against APT don't work.

Where do APT come from?

Are you vulnerable to APT?

Debates about just how advanced and persistent APT’s actually are, will continue - but they often miss the point. APTs exist and have the advantage of stealth, and the damage has been done before you discover them. What's new about APTs? Why aren't the traditional defences working? Is it time for a new defence doctrine?

Download PDF