Advanced Threat Hunting - Bit9

Viewer Takeaways
- Get insight into what happens once an attacker gains access
- Learn how to improve threat detection
- Understand how to reduce discovery time during a response
- Walk away with ideas for improving your security engineering
Keeping the bad guys out is a hard problem -- finding them once they're can
be even harder. The difficulty further increases when determined
adversaries gain valid credentials and immediately become insiders. Once
insiders, they can add accounts, move laterally, hide in the noise, and
accomplish their goals by using built-in tools and executables. To put it
another way, attackers are becoming "outsider-insiders". So how do you even
begin to start defending yourself against this, and how can you have some
resiliency? We'll discuss the threat landscape, the trend of attackers
"living off the land", and how you can start hunting these threats to reduce
the scope of your incidents. We'll also explore some of their tactics, and
some of the ways data and relationships can help you more quickly and
effectively detect and discover these threats.