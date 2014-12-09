Advanced Threat Protection - A Strategic Approach Against an Increasingly Sophisticated Threat

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

The threat landscape is an extremely creative, constantly evolving environment.

An effective Advanced Threat Protection defence is built on multiple technologies working collaboratively.

Sandboxing is not the “be all and end all” technology that you are being lead to believe it is.

Leading edge Anti-Virus technology is indispensable for an effective ATP solution.

The current generation of threats against enterprise networks are more targeted, more persistent and more sophisticated than ever. A single product, or even a collection of point products, is ineffective against these new threats. The presentation will focus on the framework necessary to bring together a range of complimentary technology to form a an effective, pro-active and reactive defense. A defense that will evolve as the threat landscape continues to evolve.

