An immune system for the enterprise: the probabilistic approach to cyber security

Viewer Takeaways

The next generation of threat protection

How a threat can be annulled before it strikes

Detect the 'unknown unknown' threats that are in your organization today

We have entered a new era of ever-evolving cyber threats, where legacy security solutions do not provide adequate protection. New technologies based on an Enterprise Immune System are giving us the ability to understand the network environment, based on modelling the behaviours they see. This allows the technology to detect fresh threats before they happen, including sophisticated, previously-unseen advanced external and internal threats.

PLEASE NOTE: this session has been moved from Thursday 09 October at 11.40 to the rescheduled time of 15.40 on Wednesday 08 October.

