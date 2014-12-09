Apple set to ditch Google as Bing gets a facelift

Microsoft just made Bing look a lot more like the Google search, and that is not necessarily a bad thing.

As posted on the Bing blog, Microsoft’s search engine is now richer for more local information and directions.

The engine recognizes questions like “phone numbers for restaurants, the hours of a local mall, or directions to a friend’s house”, and gives the results in small cards added to the top of search results.

Bing knows your current location, time and date, and uses that information to provide the best and most relevant information.

Bing Fact Answers are available across desktop and mobile, but not all services are available across all platforms.

The directions feature is currently only available in the US, UK and France, and reviews and address answers are currently available on desktop only.

The new features come in a time when media speculate that Apple could ditch Google and make Bing its default search engine, due to Apple's map and search partnership with Google is set to expire in early 2015 which, means that the Safari browser for iOS devices, such as the iPhone 6, could change.

The Information reported how Microsoft wasted no time and started talking to Apple’s Senior Vice President of Internet Software and Services, Eddy Cue, about replacing Google.

At the same time, Yahoo became the default search engine in Mozilla’s Firefox browser.

In 2013 Apple discarded Google in its virtual assistant Siri, which now uses Bing for searches.

They also switched from Google Maps to Apple Maps, and have removed the YouTube app from being installed by default on iOS devices.