Automated Conversational Analysis in Real Time – making your users more informed through HP in Context Analytics

Discussing the HP conversation analytics solution, HP in Context Analytics for Microsoft Lync. Available as a cloud service, on a pay per seat per month basis or as part of HP’s Global, Microsoft Lync, Enterprise Voice Unified Communications as a Service offering.

The advantages are that it automatically informs users, in real time, of breaking news and provides relevant corporate information while in a Microsoft Lync conversation.

IRIS watches and delivers, 3 Tiers of Newsfeeds, proprietary corporate Intranet/data base information, Web feeds – Keeps most important information on top.

HP enables Lync users to have automated information in front of them, in real time, relevant to the conversation that they are holding.

Relevant for the Call Centre customer support environment or as a general workplace tool to aid overall collaboration, for skilled staff and commitment extraction.

Optimized for vertical markets (Finance, Call-Center & Medical).

Improved information access and ease of use.