Automating Client Administration: PCs, Servers & Mobile Devices

Viewer Takeaways

Insights into a leading desktop management software

Automating routine tasks in IT management

Managing PCs, servers, and mobile devices with one tool

Establishing a high level of endpoint security on all devices

Smartphones, tablets, PCs, servers, applications, patches, data. A smoothly running IT system is the basis for success in companies. How do you manage all devices efficiently and establish a high level of security on all endpoints? Gain insights into our solution for automated desktop management that optimizes IT management processes by automating routine tasks and provides an extensive overview of the status of the entire network and single clients.

Your benefits:

Automated OS installation

Automated software deployment

Inventory of hardware,software, and licences

Integrated mobile device management

Endpoint security

baramundi Management Suite is a modular, powerful and flexible software for client lifecycle management. Desktop management, mobile device management, and endpoint security are provided via a shared interface, using a single database, and according to global standards.

