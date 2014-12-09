Big Data in Financial Services

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

Implementation of analytics-based service on top of Hadoop-based data hub in financial services

How a combination of data consolidation and an agile approach to data analytics can break down silos and democratise access to data across an organisation

John will talk about his experiences implementing an analytics service on top of a Hadoop-based data hub in a Tier 1 investment bank. The session will explain how a combination of data consolidation and an agile approach to data analytics can break down silos and democratise access to data across an organisation.

