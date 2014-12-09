Big Data - Real-life examples of business value generation

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

How are different businesses tackling big data

How the business case has been built

What value is being achieved

The practicalities on making it happen

This session will look at real-world cases of how organizations are using, or planning to use, big data technology to drive value. It will look at the different ways in which the technology is being used in a business context. Examples are drawn from Retail, Telco, Financial Services and Consumer goods. It will look at a range of business scenarios from simple cost reduction through to new business models specifically looking at how the business case has been built and what value has been realized. It will also look at some of the practical challenges and approaches taken.

