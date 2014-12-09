BlackBerry's last ditch effort? Blackberry Passport released in different colours

More than two months after it introduced Passport in black, BlackBerry has announced that its latest smartphone is now also available in red and white. The two new color options were introduced for pre-order in late-November, but are only just now shipping.

Both the red and white Passport are officially available from Amazon and BlackBerry's own online store. Both companies list the smartphone as being in stock; taking the Amazon route coupled with one-day shipping will get you a new Passport tomorrow.

The price is the same on both stores, for the same color option. The red model is the most expensive of the bunch, being listed at $699.99 (£450). The white model can be had for $100 less, costing $599.99 (£380).

The black model is available at the same price as its white sibling. It, however, was available at $499.99 (£320) in late-November, when BlackBerry was running its iPhone promotion.

Then, the Canadian maker lowered the price of its flagship and introduced high trade-in values for iPhones (starting at $240 (£150) for iPhone 4S and going all the way to $550 (£350) for iPhone 6), to entice users of Apple-made smartphone to switch.

Here are some specs: 4.5-inch display with a resolution of 1440 by 1440, 2.2 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor, 3 GB of RAM, 3,450 mAh battery, 13 MP camera on the back with optical image stabilization with 1080p video recording, 2 MP camera on the front with 720p video recording, 32 GB of internal storage, microSD card slot, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac.

Passport runs BlackBerry OS 10.3. It comes in at 128 x 90.3 x 9.3 mm and 196 grams (5.04 x 3.56 x 0.36 inches and 6.91 ounces).