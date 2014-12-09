Break the shackles of traditional storage with Atlantis USX - the new order of storage freedom

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Viewer Takeaways

Get more capacity with what you already have. Gain more capacity and extend the life of your current storage infrastructure without procuring additional hardware. Reclaim 80% of your storage immediately and use that to provide the additional capacity that you require for the next four years.

Get more performance with what you already have. Gain faster than flash performance by leveraging resources that already exists in your infrastructure. Use memory as server-side storage acceleration for all of your demanding applications.

Build extremely high performance and resilient hyper-converged infrastructure with local storage and provide enhanced enterprise level data services that can outperform the best SAN and All-Flash arrays available today.

Use Teleport to allow a more efficient method of moving and backing up data between your data centres and into the cloud by leveraging a dedupe aware file system. There is no longer a concept of ‘data gravity’ with Teleport – why copy or move data that is already there at the destination?

IT is freed to radically alter the enterprise storage infrastructure, releasing it from the box and scaling it in the cloud. No trade-offs, storage capacity is freed up and performance is commoditised. And data storage that was once under-realised, sluggish and controlled by a few is now liberated for any app, any enterprise, any server and any device. Data can be copied, moved, migrated and cloned without the need for high bandwidth and low latency links as Atlantis USX also breaks the shackles of data gravity.

Atlantis Computing, winner of the Best of VMworld and Best of Citrix Synergy awards, offers the industry’s most flexible and powerful software-defined storage platform. Atlantis USX delivers better performance than the fastest all-flash array, at half the cost of traditional SAN, on any class of enterprise storage. Atlantis USX is a 100% software-only solution purpose-built to boost any virtualized workload’s performance while also increasing effective storage capacity.

Download PDF