BT: Hadoop-as-a-Service - the Data Centre Story

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



Viewer Takeaways

How to maximise the use of data sets without replication

Explore how BT brought as many big data requirements as possible on a single service-oriented infrastructure platform

Integration of servers, operating systems, networks, Kerberos and active directory security, management, and more..

How to take Linux sysadmins and create a single Hadoop Admin team responsible for everything that happens on the platform

Building Hadoop services for a big organisation can be done in lots of different ways. In BT we’ve sought to bring as many of our Big Data requirements as possible on a single service-oriented infrastructure platform, to reduce overheads across skills, processes and technology and maximise the use of our data sets without replication. Going from zero to production service in 3 months, HaaS is now the standard way in which Big Data is provided. In this presentation we’ll present the data centre side of the story. Technology, people and processes will all be covered: servers, operating systems, networks, Kerberos and active directory security, management, and more; how to take Linux sysadmins and create a single Hadoop Admin team responsible for everything that happens on the platform; the fundamental changes needed for a large scale enterprise’s data centre change, problem and incident management.

Download PDF