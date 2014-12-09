Building a Hadoop Warehouse with Impala

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

The origins and development of Cloudera Impala

The most analytical solution for SQL workloads

The future for SQL on Hadoop

Although Apache Hive delivers a functional SQL interface to data stored on Apache Hadoop, it fails to provide anywhere near the performance required for an interactive experience. Cloudera Impala, developed as a purpose built, MPP SQL engine dissolves the latency latent in Hive/MapReduce, providing the first SQL interface suitable for human interaction, be it directly or via a JDBC/ODBC integrated tool. Please join Cloudera to discuss the origins and development of Impala and the bright future Cloduera sees for SQL on Hadoop moving forward.

