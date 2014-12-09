Building a high Performance VSAN environment

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

SanDisk: Expanding the possibilities of Storage

High end NAND flash hardware - transforming storage as we know it

Software Defined Storage

Commodity servers equipped with high end NAND flash hardware are transforming storage as we know it. Thanks to software like VMware's VSAN we can create very fast and highly redundant storage with simple and scalable off the shelf products. In this session we will explain and demonstrate the value and possibilities of this new approach to storage, Software Defined Storage.

