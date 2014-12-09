Building Real World Clouds: Lessons learnt from the frontline

This article was originally published on Technology.Info.
Viewer Takeaways
- How to define the right cloud strategy
- The areas to focus on and get right before cloud can be used
- The common mistakes made during a cloud project and how to avoid them
- What changes cloud introduces and how to adapt to them
Cloud requires a different mindset to business as usual IT. The focus on consumption and services and less on technology can lead many people to concentrate on the wrong concerns and topics.
This session aims to share some best practice and lessons from the field on what has been successful and more importantly what has not.
It will travel through the full range of topics including how to define the right strategy through to operational and technical considerations that must be made.