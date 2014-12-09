Building Trust in the Cloud

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

What are the new and ongoing threats facing enterprises today?

What are the top enterprise concerns related to trust and how is Microsoft addressing them?

How Microsoft is enabling customers to focus more on their core business through new and ongoing investments in cybersecurity, data privacy, compliance and transparency

How Microsoft works to protect customer’s most sensitive data in the cloud

There is no question the cloud is shifting the way businesses think about IT. It can reduce operational costs, unlock the potential of data and free up resources to focus on innovation in a mobile-first, cloud-first world. However, new and ongoing threats create concerns about cybersecurity, data privacy, compliance and transparency. This presentation will discuss Microsoft’s approach to providing secure and private cloud services in a world where trust is continually challenged.

