BYOD - Walking the line of security and accessibility by Aerohive

Managing the balancing act between providing easy access and secure access can be a challenging one. You want everyone to be able to get the access they need, but don’t want sensitive parts of the network to be available. In this talk we’ll be examining the challenges and different approaches you can take to achieve this, and create a secure network thats inclusive and accessible.

