Can data centres cool off EU attention?

Viewer Takeaways

What EU Regulations really mean for data centre owners

Why data centre owners should look to the EU Code of Conduct

Alan will provide an overview of the extraordinary demand for data centres to reduce energy use for cost, environmental and political reasons. Alan will discuss what new EU regulations mean for data centre cooling efficiency and examine what strategies the EU Code of Conduct recommend for owner/operators. Alan will draw from his unique experience having designed energy efficient cooling systems for over 250 data centres across Europe.

