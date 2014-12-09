CARM - Cyber Attack Remediation and Mitigation - Exclusive Networks

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

You will gain an understanding of the cyber security threat landscape

You will see how the CARM platform provides a workable approach to dealing with the threat

You will see the resources you need to carry out the security gap analysis for your organisation

In this session, we look at the cyber threat landscape and its impact on business in terms of reputation and revenues. We examine how an integrated and systematic approach to security can be applied to deal with the changing threats and show how the CARM platform can be used to address the cyber security issues that face all modern organisations and businesses.

