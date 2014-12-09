Case study: How Jack Wolfskin leveraged a Microsoft Private Cloud on NetApp storage to automate its warehouse operations and expand into global markets

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

Eliminated downtime and data loss

Cut specific CO2 emissions by 50% in three years

Accelerated shipping container unloading, taking 45 minutes instead of 4 to 5 hours

Increased the number of shipments annually by 86% without increasing headcount with NetApp and Microsoft Private Cloud

Join this session to learn how Jack Wolfskin, Europe’s leading manufacturer of outdoor clothing and equipment, transformed its distribution center into a state-of-the-art, automated warehouse, propelling global expansion and doubling its retail footprint.

