CIO & CSO in the C-Suite: Where do they belong?

Viewer Takeaways

How to engage with the business.

Security can not be isolated from the C-Suite.

Best practice business security from a world class security company.

Learn how to speak to the board - in their language.

Some large companies have the CSO and CISO listed as part of the company’s leadership team but this is not the norm in most organizations large and small. It implies that the company does not consider security essential to the business. Yet HR is essential. Finance, Marketing, and Sales are all essential. But Security is not? In this tandem Keynote the CIO and CSO of Palo Alto Networks will demonstrate how they work with their own C-suite, and how it can be a model for your own enterprise.

