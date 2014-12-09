Cloudera and SAS Integration

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

How the SAS and Cloudera Platform work together

Enterprise-ready storage, processing, analytics and management for Big Data.

The combination of SAS analytics and Cloudera’s enterprise data hub (EDH) is a common recipe for Analytics at Scale. While Cloudera’s EDH makes it not only feasible but economically viable to store and manage extreme volumes of data in one place, SAS’ In-Memory Analytics gives you the power to analyze and mine data at Scale … all on a single system. With SAS’ In-Memory Statistics for Hadoop and supporting products, business users can use their existing SAS skills to analyze and mine vast volumes of data on the EDH.

