Collaboration vs. confidentiality - What do the hackers say?

Viewer Takeaways

End-to-end encryption should be the new standard for cloud services

Unlike Dropbox and Box there are zero knowledge cloud providers who cannot access users information.

Access control tools are key to prevent leaks by internal people or collaborators

Businesses should choose tools that combine zero knowledge, access control and end-to-end encryption with collaborative functions

Listen to what cryptography experts and hackers say about zero knowledge cloud technology, client-side encryption, and access control tools.

What is the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about cyber-security threats? It's probably the hackers, right? Well, think again. There are probably others who you allow to see your data who are threats, too. Should you treat cloud service providers, co-workers, vendors, and malware as serious risks?

Do you have to chose between collaboration and confidentiality? There are plenty of cloud storage providers. Do they adequately address security, confidentiality, and legal issues? Is it a risk if people at Box or Dropbox can see your uploaded content? Does the emerging technology of client side encryption really solve the problem?

