Consolidate, Virtualise, Integrate, Cloudify - 2014 Data Centre Imperatives

Viewer Takeaways

Consolidate your resources and applications

Virtualise your servers, storage, networking and applications

Integrate the elements into systems for simplicity

Cloudify your data centre for elasticity and flexibility

Data centre development is often driven by the users’ intentions - In particular to:

Consolidate – picking a smaller number of standard platforms and reducing the instances of similar applications

Virtualise – moving beyond one application per server to a number of virtual machines running on each; the adoption of Software Defined Storage and Networking is closely aligned

Integrate – simplifying infrastructure components onto unified platforms, often from a single system supplier in order to increase business agility

Cloudify – mixing on and off premise resources in an efficient and secure way

We’re going to use our extensive research to look at the balance between IT budgets, industry mega trends and organisation priorities – and to forecast the main areas of concern and investment users should consider I building the data centre of the future.

