Cool Research Into Managing Hot Air

Viewer Takeaways

Hear about the variety of e-infrastructure cooling research projects run by the University of Leeds

The potential for using very fast computer simulations to tune DCIM controls

How to measure air leakages and why it is important for energy efficiency

That cold aisle containment alone does not prevent bypass

