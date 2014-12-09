Cyber threats: defining the issue to solve the issue

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

As part of our continuing strategy for growth, ITProPortal has joined forces with Technology.Info to help us bring you the very best coverage we possibly can.



As cybercrime is such a huge area, there’s no one way to fight it. This talk will narrow the focus and provide definitive plans to address the issue of the cyber threat landscape.

It will also explain how the behaviour of cyber attackers can be identified through effective use of log management tools and forensics. Cyber attackers are able to hide their activities when businesses have no way of tracking and understanding the data in log files.

Download PDF