DaaS: The Martini Approach - Virgin Management - Anytime, Any Place, Anywhere

Viewer Takeaways

How virtualization enables easy rollout of BYOD, Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) and remote access capabilities

Why outsourcing your IT can reduce costs & improve operational performance

How to centralise and stabilise application deployment, enabling users to move between sites and access their entire desktop from any device, in any location and over any connection.

How a virtualised IaaS infrastructure can improve back up and disaster recovery

Employees are extremely mobile and need to access networks from both company and personal devices, ranging from laptops, PC’s and Macs, to thin clients and tablets from locations around the globe. Many organisations are therefore looking to deploy a fully flexible mobile solution that allows for expansion and contraction with limited upfront costs and maximum agility.

In conjunction with this, support and managed services are also a high priority. Many organisations are turning to virtualization and cloud-based Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) platforms to provide the best value and performance to the business and its users.

Using Virgin Management Limited as a case study, Sean Matthews will discuss how it is possible to reduce downtime and costs as well as increase flexibility and the amount of time users spend connected with a virtualised desktop environment.

He will also explain how organisations, of all sizes, are benefiting from a highly available, secure platform which allows centrally managed global access to users at a fraction of the cost via Codestone’s virtualization, cloud and managed services offerings.

