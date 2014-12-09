This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

The Director of information systems needs technical facts - his management asks for a financial analysis!

How the technical datacentre audit brings the financial aspect to it...!

Multiple sites implies multiple scenarios and different opinions

The datacentre site teams do not easily communicate: diffetent businesses and objectives. This is the challenge for the technology/economical audit

Audits are systematic reviews of effectiveness. Data centre audits are often future-oriented independent evaluation of organisational activities and infrastructures, and often include risk analysis. Based on best practices drawn from our own experience and international engineering and on enterprise demand, there was a need to create a technology and economical audit of Data Centres. In this session, we will walk through the different general aspects when considering an upgrade, investment to consider investment scenarios and the process to get to a decision.

