Data Centre Connectivity 3.0 and supporting the Cloud

Viewer Takeaways

What lessons can be learnt from European organisations and how more players can achieve the distributed data centre vision

Real-life examples of how to build exchanges that span multiple locations to meet growing traffic demands between data centers, POPS and peering points

How interconnected infrastructure can succeed in accommodating workload mobility and virtualization, and provide greater application assuranc

Practical advice on how to exploit dark fibre links and metro locations to deliver faster, more resilient cloud and internet platforms and services

To support big data in the cloud, internet communities need more distributed, open ecosystems. Proposed Open IX models free datacentres to exploit exchange-level interconnections; paving the way for ‘metro-style’, peer-to-peer data hubs that bring seamless, unlimited and redundant cloud - and real-time access irrespective of location - one step closer.

As North America looks to adopt Open IX, DLR examines what lessons can be learnt from European organisations, like LINX and AMS-IX, and how more players can achieve the distributed data centre vision

