Data Centre Converged Management

Viewer Takeaways

Understand why converged management is important to your organisation, the benefits and key challenges

Introduction to methods on how to bridge the gap between managing data centre facilities and IT infrastructure

How to accelerate the journey towards convergence and automation in a digital enterprise

As Cloud, Mobility, and Big Data continue to impact data centers, you need to tightly manage and control operations across IT and facilities. This is a proven way to improve intelligence and cost efficiencies. But some questions exist, such as, how do you bridge the gap between IT infrastructure management, data center infrastructure management, and service management best practices? What is the difference between converged management and siloed asset management? And how should your data center processes, organization, and management strategy evolve to monitor and improve your key performance indicators? Join this session to get answers to these questions and more. Learn how HP facility and IT experts use a structured framework to plan, design, and implement converged management solutions.

