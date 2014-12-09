Data Culture & The Internet of Things

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Viewer Takeaways

Learn about the benefits of driving a Data Culture within your organisation

Learn about the data dividend and how to get access to the £58Bn available over the next 4 years

Understand the latest innovations across the Microsoft Data Platform, Business Intelligence and Analytics capabilities

We’ll take you through Microsoft’s strategy for IoT and show you how you can take advantage of IoT in your business today.

In this mobile-first, cloud-first era – data is at the intersection – with apps, devices and sensors creating tremendous volumes of data. To get value, we must be able to reason over data, tap into processing power to quickly analyze it and accelerate the insights. Companies that put data at the heart of their business operations outperform those that don’t by a significant margin. We will take a brisk walk through the key technologies from PowerBI to AzureML to show how to start driving your Data Culture. IoT is a huge opportunity to innovate and gain first mover advantage by connecting industry devices & sensors that generate tremendous amounts of valuable data, that transform decision-making, drive improved business insights & better customer experience. We’ll take you through Microsoft’s strategy for IoT and show you how you can take advantage of IoT in your business today.

