DCIM vs DCAM: There is a choice

Viewer Takeaways

Understanding of the different options available (DCAM & DCIM)

A broader knowledge and understanding of "best practice" methods for data centre asset management

Some real world examples of pitfalls and mistakes made trying to implement and adopt DCIM/DCAM Solutions.

This session will discuss the importance of Data Centre Asset Management and the pitfalls of DCIM.

Highlight the struggles of implementation of DCIM solutions – discuss pain felt in the market today

Discuss the fundamental requirements of DCIM – the foundation of DCIM being accurate data centre asset management

Walking through the alternative solutions available and best practice methods of adoption

You can’t plan or manage what you don’t know you have – the reality of getting to grips with accurate data

Download PDF